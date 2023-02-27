Honoring Some Amazing Talent

The momentum continues to build as more sessions are revealed for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 set to broadcast virtually on APRIL 26, 27, 28 across any two devices of your choice. Just $200 to register for all 18 sessions … only $100 if you are out of work.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is your economical, low dough way to go to interface with the best experts in Radio, Music, Streaming, Podcasting and more with breaking the bank on costly airfare, hotels, ground transportation, meals and more … all from the convenience of your office or home. After that, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is available on-demand to see as many times as you like.

Big thanks to our friends at BENZTOWN who are sponsoring THE BENZTOWN 50 and THE CHRIS CORLEY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD PRESENTATIONS with two opportunities to see it:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 th at 12:50p (PT) just ahead of PRODUCING/IMAGING FOR 2023: Let’s talk production. Not just in radio, but in TV commercials, music, video games, etc., session.

just ahead of Let’s talk production. Not just in radio, but in TV commercials, music, video games, etc., session. FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at 12:50p (PT) just ahead of VOICEOVER 2023: Imaging, Commercial, AI and more session.

We now have 81 A+ speakers/content creators ready to share on APRIL 26, 27, 28 across 18 sessions. More names will be announced next week, as we are hard at work on the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 agenda.

Our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting sessions filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Affordably Priced, Convenient To Attend From Office/Home

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023's current and growing lineup of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

