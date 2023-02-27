Syndicating ReelWorld's 'ProductionVault'

ORBYT MEDIA has renewed a long-standing partnership between STINGRAY RADIO and REELWORLD that includes the latter's "PRODUCTIONVAULT" service on several dozen STINGRAY stations across CANADA in CALGARY, TORONTO, EDMONTON, OTTAWA and VANCOUVER.

PRODUCTIONVAULT is a radio imaging service, providing updated content to creative imagers, including topical and trending sweeper and promo shells ready for station VO, branded song intros paired with current playlists, and a vast library of utility content including format-specific music beds, sound design and artist/listener clips.

PRODUCTIONVAULT now drives the imaging and production for over 300 radio stations.

STINGRAY RADIO SVP/Brands & Content commented, “So much of the magic of a great radio station is what happens between the songs, and our imaging team swears by PRODUCTIONVAULT to help create that magic. We couldn’t be happier to continue our long-standing relationship.”

REELWORLD CEO MIKE THOMAS added, “We’re so proud to have STINGRAY in our REELWORLD family. We can’t thank STEVE JONES enough for his friendship, continued support and the trust he puts in PRODUCTIONVAULT to make his stations sound amazing.”

PRODUCTIONVAULT is available to CANADIAN radio stations through ORBYT MEDIA's syndication network. For more information, or to schedule a PRODUCTIONVAULT demo, contact JENNIFER MORRISON or HEATHER EDWARDS.

