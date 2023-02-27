Partnering With vCreative For Operational Platform

vCREATIVE, a multi-platform workflow software for media, and YAMANAIR CREATIVE, a radio service, have partnered. vPRO by vCREATIVE will be the primary operational platform for all of YAMANAIR’s services.

YAMANAIR CREATIVE CEO YAMAN COSKUN commented, “We have been serving the same clients collectively for 15 years with some limited integration. Now, it is a match made in heaven. This will upgrade our operational systems as we migrate to a platform created by seasoned radio people for media, and it is best-in-class, which will give us more agility, tighter control, and accelerated workflow.”

In addition to streamlining YAMANAIR’s internal operations, this partnership also means less manual order entry for mutual clients, saving time by sending completed creative work from YAMANAIR directly to their vCREATIVE account.

Said vCREATIVE CEO MARY DelGRANDE, “YAMANAIR is a force in radio creative and we are thrilled that they have chosen our new vPRO platform. This partnership will streamline operations for our mutual customers who will see immediate and impactful efficiencies in their creative process."

« see more Net News