Sully

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO's LAMONT & TONELLI Morning Show lost a former member of their team when "Super Producer" SULLY passed away on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19th.

SULLY joined the LAMONT & TONELLI show in the early '90s as a “Foreign War Correspondent” during the first Persian Gulf War, perched from his daytime job at the STOP & GO in SAN MATEO, CA. He later joined the show as their "Super Producer" and quickly became a fixture, known for his many crazy stunts.

The KSAN website posted some of SULLY's more memorable moments here, and last week's "Bonus Bone Podcast" also remembers SULLY here.

« see more Net News