Several news outlets are reporting ADELE and sports agent RICH PAUL are engaged. According to an online INSTAGRAM gossip account, "very reliable sources" reveal the couple is planning a wedding for this summer. The two went public with their relationship two years ago.

The singer was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her most recent show during her LAS VEGAS residency over the weekend. According to DAILY MAIL, ADELE has been wearing the ring since last FEBRUARY at the BRIT AWARDS, when engagement rumors first started appearing.

ADELE addressed the rumors in a 2022 ELLE cover story: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she told the magazine. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

PAUL, who represents LeBRON JAMES, among other NBA stars, started KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP in 2012. When UTA took a substantial stake in the firm in 2019, PAUL became head of sports there.

