Wallen's Album Art (Photo: Ryan Smith)

Kudos to REPUBLIC/MERCURY/BIG LOUD RECORDS artist MORGAN WALLEN. One the same day his current single, "Thought You Should Know," went to #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart (NET NEWS 2/27), his apparent next single, "One Thing At A Time," was the most added at Country radio. The song adds 18 new MEDIABASE stations this week, and now has a total of 49 historic adds. Simultaneously, WALLEN's "Last Night" picks up six new Country adds, and now has 13 MEDIABASE reporters on board.

All three songs are included on WALLEN's 36-track third album, ONE THING AT A TIME, releasing on FRIDAY (3/3).

