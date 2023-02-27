Erika Clark

ERIKA CLARK has been promoted to VP/Media Relations at ISLAND RECORDS by EVP/Media Relations LAUREN SCHNEIDER, to whom the NEW YORK-based executive will report.



In her new post, CLARK will take on greater responsibilities spearheading campaigns for artists such as SABRINA CARPENTER, REMI WOLF, DEMI LOVATO, CHVRCHES, JESSIE REYZ, ANGELE and others. With an intentional approach for all aspects of creative publicity initiatives, as well as event planning and podcast strategies, CLARK will continue to bring the artist's vision to the media.

Said SCHNEIDER, “ERIKA is a brilliant and innovative media strategist. In addition to her modern and forward-thinking approach to press campaigns, she has won the admiration of artists, managers, partners as well as the entire ISLAND staff. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of watching ERIKA grow into a force and leader at ISLAND, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

Added CLARK, “Being a part of ISLAND RECORDS is an immensely rewarding experience and I am honored to lend to the fabric of such an iconic label. I am so grateful to the incredibly talented LAUREN SCHNEIDER, whose experience and wisdom has been instrumental in my growth, and I am excited to work alongside her for years to come. I look forward to continuing to bring my passion and drive to a record label with such great leadership, artists, and rich history.”

CLARK joined ISLAND RECORDS in MARCH, 2018, as Director/Media Relations and was soon promoted to Senior Director. Prior to ISLAND, she worked at RAZOR & TIE RECORDS as Publicity Manager. She began her professional career on the West Coast honing her skills in public relations, marketing and merchandising at a number of independent boutique agencies.

