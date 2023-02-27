Chapman

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN's current radio single, "Don't Lose Heart," is now his 50th career No. 1 song, which makes the first Contemporary Christian artist to do so. CHAPMAN shares this historic milestone with just a few artists with fifty or more top radio hits, including MADONNA, GEORGE STRAIT, and CONWAY TWITTY.



"I’m completely blown away by the support for this song and for my music, even after so many years," CHAPMAN said. "To ever have a number one song at radio as an artist/songwriter is a dream come true, and to have fifty is simply unbelievable! This only happens because of an amazing team and a community of friends around me who have believed in the unbelievable. I’m grateful and humbled beyond words."



It was his single "His Eyes," from 1988's Real Life Conversations album, that started CHAPMAN on the course of No. 1 songs. His most notable hits are "I Will Be Here," "The Great Adventure," "Dive," "Live Out Loud," and "For The Sake Of The Call."

