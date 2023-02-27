Brad Abell: From Radio To The Movies

BRAD ABELL, co-host of G NETWORKS' syndicated show, "ASHLEY & BRAD" stars in the award-winning indie film, "Rosebud Lane," now available on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, iTUNES, GOOGLEPLAY and VUDU.

ABRELL, the lead actor in the JOHN LACY-directed feature (www.RosebudLaneMovie.com), commented, “It's not every day you get the lead in a movie. I’m grateful for JOHN LACY casting me as SIDNEY in this story. I’m thrilled to be a part of this film and very happy for the cast and crew, including fellow castmates TYNE STECKLEIN, BRONSON LEDER, WES ROBERTSON, LUCIA TARANTINO, PAUL PAPE and many more."

"ASHLEY & BRAD" is produced by SKID TRAX VOICE TRACKING SERVICE and is available as part of G NETWORKS’ daypartable programming. It is available as a four-hour show MONDAY through FRIDAY, for Hot AC, Classic Hits or Country formats. The show is primarily a morning show but can work in any daypart.





