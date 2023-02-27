J.V. Still Missing

The whereabouts of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO morning star J.V. are still unknown.

J.V. has been missing since last FRIDAY (2/14). ALL ACCESS brought this ongoing and heartbreaking story to you YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS 2/27) and it's been top of mind for many in our industry.

Hearing J.V.'s team on the air talking about him YESTERDAY morning was simply heartrending and deeply emotional. The entire SAN FRANCISO market and many across the country are praying constantly for J.V.'s safe return.

KRON-TV 4/SAN FRANCISCO posted an update on J.V.'s disappearance.

And, KYLD made this posting to TWITTER:

Please join ALL ACCESS in prayer and sending out good vibes for the safe return of J.V. to his wife NATASHA, their entire family, and his teammates at KYLD.

« see more Net News