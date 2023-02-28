Date Set

THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST FESTIVAL is back, this year on APRIL 22nd at PULLMAN YARDS in ATLANTA. The festival of live podcast tapings and panels is hosted by THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK founder and iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE NETWORKS "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD along with "CAREFULLY RECKLESS" host JESS HILARIOUS.

This year's agenda will include tapings of some of THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK's shows, including “THE 85 SOUTH SHOW,” “WHOREIBLE DECISIONS,” “BIG FACTS,” and a crossover episode of "REASONABLY SHADY" and "CHECKING IN WITH MICHELLE WILLIAMS."

Tickets go on sale MARCH 1st at noon (ET). The event first took place in AUGUST 2022 in BROOKLYN.

“In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today’s cultural landscape, and we’re excited to bring this to life for the community at THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST FESTIVAL in ATLANTA this spring,” said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK.”

