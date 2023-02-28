Radio Deals

SPORTING KC soccer matches will continue to air on UNION BROADCASTING Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY in English and REYES MEDIA GROUP Regional Mexican KDTD-A (LA GRANDE 1340 AM)/KANSAS CITY this season.

On WHB, ALY TROST MARTIN moves from sideline reporter to play-by-play voice and co-host with NATE BUKATY of the weekly "SPORTING KC SHOW" this season, with JACOB PETERSON as game analyst.

On LA GRANDE 1340 AM, DIEGO GUTIERREZ, EMMILY INFANTE, and JOSUE ORANTES will call the matches.

