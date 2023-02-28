The Tote

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT raised $1,888,503 for THE SALVATION ARMY OF METRO DETROIT in the 36th annual BED & BREAD CLUB Radiothon on THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/23-24).

Hosts PAUL W. SMITH, SEAN BALIGIAN, MARIE OSBORNE, TOM JORDAN, CHRIS RENWICK, LLOYD JACKSON, MITCH ALBOM, KEN BROWN, STEVE COURTNEY, GUY GORDON, and market legend and BED & BREAD CLUB founder DICK PURTAN were on hand for the broadcast from THE SALVATION ARMY's GREAT LAKES Divisional Headquarters in SOUTHFIELD, MI, organized by CUMULUS/DETROIT Dir./Media Integration RON SMERIGAN.

CUMULUS/DETROIT VP/Market Manager STEVE FINATERI said, “It has been an honor to participate in THE SALVATION ARMY’s annual Radiothon for the past 13 years and support the nonprofit’s mission of feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless. We are grateful for the generous donations from our listeners and supporters, who make it possible for us to continue helping those in need.”

THE SALVATION ARMY EASTERN MICHIGAN Divisional Commander/Regional CEO Lt. Col. JOHN TURNER said, “The METRO DETROIT community’s support has been remarkable; their generous donations and support have touched the lives of thousands of people in need. We are blessed to have such a wonderful community. THE SALVATION ARMY would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to WJR for hosting the Radiothon for the past 13 years. Their support has helped us fulfill our mission of doing the most good.”

