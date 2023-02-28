Shaw (Photo: LinkedIn)

The RECORDING ACADEMY has appointed NZINGA "ZIN" SHAW Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR., commented, "I am thrilled to introduce ZING to the RECORDING ACADEMY as our Chief DEI Officer. Her groundbreaking work in the DEI field speaks for itself and we are excited to see how she'll amplify the ACADEMY's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment and drive positive change throughout the organization."

SHAW added, "I am proud to join the RECORDING ACADEMY and work with a talented team of leaders to cultivate a culture of inclusion that fosters different points of view and empowers diverse colleagues. The organization has made incredible strides in diversity, equity and inclusion over the last few years, and I look forward to being part of the ACADEMY's continued commitment to supporting both our internal stakeholders and the music community at large."

Prior to coming to the RECORDING ACADEMY, SHAW worked with the ATLANTA HAWKS of the NBA and was the first Chief DEI Officer at STARBUCKS, the NBA and at EDELMAN.

