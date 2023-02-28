Skinner (Photo: LinkedIn)

KANSAS PUBLIC RADIO Director DAN SKINNER has announced his retirement, effective JUNE 30th. SKINNER joined KPR, owned by the UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS, and its AUDIO-READER SERVICE in 2015 and previously served as GM at KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WKSU/KENT-AKRON, OH; Pres./GM at TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KSTX/SAN ANTONIO; GM at PURDUE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBAA-A-Classical WBAA-F/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN; and PD at BALL STATE UNIVERSITY Classical WBST/MUNCIE, IN, HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE Variety KHCC/HUTCHINSON, KS, and KJRG-A-KOEZ/NEWTON, KS. He will continue to produce the "CONVERSATIONS" show and podcasts.

“It has been an honor working with the staff of KPR and AUDIO-READER and witnessing the generous support of donors to both organizations,” said SKINNER. “The staff and volunteers have performed above and beyond to meet the challenges of budget cuts and a pandemic, while maintaining high quality services for our listeners. Every day they make me proud.”

