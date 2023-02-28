More Podcasts

iHEARTMEDIA and the NBA have announced the launch of new podcasts for six NBA teams.

The new shows include "VIEW FROM THE RAFTERS: BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS," hosted by MARC D'AMICO, SEAN GRANDE, and ABBY CHIN; three from the BROOKLYN NETS, "VOICE OF THE NETS WITH CHRIS CARRINO," hosted by the NETS' broadcaster, "COURTSIDE CONVERSATIONS WITH ALLY LOVE," and "BASKETBALL'S BOROUGH: A BROOKLYN HOOPS PODCAST," tracing the history of BROOKLYN basketball; the CHARLOTTE HORNETS' "HORNETS HIVE CAST" with the team's voice SAN FARBER; three from the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, JUSTIN ROWAN and CARTER RODRIGUEZ's "THE CHASE DOWN," JOE GABRIELE and RAFA HERNANDEZ BRITO's "WINE & GOLD RADIO," and TIM ALCORN and broadcaster and former CAVS player JIM CHONES' "CAVSHQ"; two from the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS, "THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS PODCAST" with PELS broadcaster TODD GRAFFAGNINI, PELICANS.COM writer JIM EICHENHOFER, and studio host JOE CARDOSI, and the food show "BETWEEN BITES" with chef NINA COMPTON and her husband and restauranteur LARRY MILLER; and the SAN ANTONIO SPURS' team history podcast "SOUND OF THE SPURS" with radio voice BILL SCHOENING.

“We’re excited to debut a new slate of team podcasts that cover compelling stories from around the NBA,” said NBA SVP/Head of National and Local Network Partnerships DAVID DENENBERG. “The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK provides a great platform to share that unique content with our fans.”

“We are proud to leverage iHEART’s unmatched scale, reach and digital platform to continue to deliver compelling NBA content to fans,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “Together with the NBA and its teams, we look forward to bringing even more one-of-a-kind stories and cultural experiences to fans across the country.”

