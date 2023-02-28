Millsaps and Brooks

RED STREET RECORDS duo NEON UNION has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and JAB ENTERTAINMENT. Comprised of MIAMI native LEO BROOKS and North Carolinian ANDREW MILLSAPS, the duo was discovered and is managed by JIMMIE ALLEN along with his business partner, AARON BENWARD under the JAB banner.

BROOKS has collaborated with artists like PITBULL, LAURYN HILL, JENNIFER LOPEZ, MARY J. BLIGE, CEE LO GREEN, and JOHN LEGEND. MILLSAPS began writing songs at age 13. When ALLEN heard them perform separately, he was convinced they would make a good duo and introduced the two.

"'Bout Damn Time," their debut single, is at Country radio now with plans for more new music later this year.

« see more Net News