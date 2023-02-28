Gary And Shannon

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES has signed midday "GARY AND SHANNON" hosts GARY HOFFMANN and SHANNON FARREN to new deals that will keep the pair at the station for at least four more years.

HOFFMAN and FARREN, both reporter/anchors at KFI at the time, were paired as co-hosts in 2015. HOFFMANN is a contributor to "KENNEDY" on FOX BUSINESS CHANNEL and other cable news shows, while FARREN is the radio sideline reporter for LOS ANGELES CHARGERS football.

The hosts are both represented by ERIC WEISS at THE WEISS AGENCY.

