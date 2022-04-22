January '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '23 Ratings for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY, and TUCSON out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY 3/3, JANUARY '23 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, DAYTON, FRESNO, GRAND RAPIDS, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON.

