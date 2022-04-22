-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '23 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
March 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM (PT)
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '23 Ratings for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, and SYRACUSE out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming THURSDAY 3/9, JANUARY '23 Ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO.