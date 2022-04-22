January '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '23 Ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY 3/10, JANUARY '23 Ratings for COLORADO SPRINGS, DES MOINES, MOBILE, SPOKANE, and WICHITA.

