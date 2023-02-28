Train On Tour This Summer

TRAIN has announced a series of new headline concert dates this summer and will make stops in cities across the U.S. for the first time in years including ANCHORAGE, AK, NAPA, CA, ASPEN, CO and more. NEW ORLEANS band BETTER THAN EZRA will support the band on select dates. Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd at 10a local time.

The band is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album and single “Meet Virginia.” MZore dates are expected to be adde to the tour. Click here for more information.

