Small And Russo

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted BRIANNA (BRI) SMALL from Mgr./Interactive Marketing to Dir./Digital Content Strategy & Partnerships. In this new role, SMALL will continue reporting to VP/Interactive Marketing BROOKE HARDESTY. Coord./Interactive Marketing CLAIRE RUSSO rises to fill the vacancy.

SMALL started her career at NBC ENTERTAINMENT in LOS ANGELES before joining the team at WMN. In addition to her accomplishments in interactive marketing with artists including INGRID ANDRESS, KENNY CHESNEY, BLAKE SHELTON and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, she is a key champion for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the company. In 2022, she worked alongside the corporate DEI team to launch the first-ever WARNER MUSIC HBCU Immersion Program.

RUSSO held several digital marketing internships while at BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE, leading her to a job at CROWD SURF after graduating. She was hired at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE in FEBRUARY 2022.

SVP/Strategic Marketing & Analytics TORIE MASON said, “I am thrilled for BRI and for the way this role will serve to further enhance our label’s marketing capabilities and our artists’ reach. BRI is an absolute star, and I can’t wait to watch her excel in this new, exciting, future-forward position.”

MASON added, "CLAIRE is a champion for our artists. Her experience, passion and creativity make her the perfect fit to step into this role.”

« see more Net News