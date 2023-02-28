Foo Fighters Dave Grohl (Photo: Antonio Scorza/Shutterstock.com)

FOO FIGHTERS have announced three new headline shows. The newly confirmed dates add to a 2023 touring regimen of festivals including BONNAROO, BOSTON CALLING, HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING and more.

The new dates are MAY 24th in GILFORD, NH at BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION, JUNE 14th in ROGERS, AR at WALMART AMP, and JUNE 16th in PELHAM, AL at OAK MOUNTAIN AMPHITHEATRE.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd at 10a local time.

