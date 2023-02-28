Honorees

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has announced the recipients of its 2023 LEADERSHIP AWARDS.

The winners, who will be honored at the FOUNDATION's annual breakfast at the WYNN LAS VEGAS during the NAB SHOW APRIL 19th, include:

JDA MEDIA Founder JIM DOYLE

TELEVISION BUREAU OF ADVERTISING Pres. STEVEN LANZANO

The late RUSH LIMBAUGH, award accepted by his widow KATHRYN

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Pres./Networks DEBRA O'CONNELL

RADIO INK/RBR+TVBR Pres./Publisher DEBORAH PARENTI

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL

The winner of the LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD, also to be honored at the breakfast, will be named at a later date.

