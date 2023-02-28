-
Broadcasters Foundation Of America Names 2023 Leadership Awards Recipients
by Perry Michael Simon
March 1, 2023
The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has announced the recipients of its 2023 LEADERSHIP AWARDS.
The winners, who will be honored at the FOUNDATION's annual breakfast at the WYNN LAS VEGAS during the NAB SHOW APRIL 19th, include:
JDA MEDIA Founder JIM DOYLE
TELEVISION BUREAU OF ADVERTISING Pres. STEVEN LANZANO
The late RUSH LIMBAUGH, award accepted by his widow KATHRYN
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Pres./Networks DEBRA O'CONNELL
RADIO INK/RBR+TVBR Pres./Publisher DEBORAH PARENTI
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL
The winner of the LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD, also to be honored at the breakfast, will be named at a later date.