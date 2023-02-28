A Record Year

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS/COLUMBIA-JEFFERSON CITY, MO's 17th annual CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK MIRACLES FOR KIDS RADIOTHON raised a record $260,013 for MU HEALTH CARE’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in COLUMBIA. This brings the 17-year total for the five station cluster to about $3.75 million.

The event was held live from 6a-6p (CT) THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/23-24) on Country KCLR (CLEAR 99), Top 40 KTXY (Y107), Country KATI (94.3 KAT COUNTRY), News-Talk KSSZ (93.9 THE EAGLE), and News-Talk KWOS-A.

OM CHRIS CARSON said, "It’s just incredible seeing the community come together in such a big way year after year. Breaking the 2018 record … I’m honestly just speechless.”

