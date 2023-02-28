BC

CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA adds BRIAN “BC" CHRISTOPHER for VO/Imaging.

BC said, "I get a call from AXEL LOWE a couple of months ago saying there’s a project we’re working on, I can’t tell you what yet, but are you available for 'VO & imaging?' A few days pass, I finally get clearance to be told, and 'some of the original (cast) will be back' along with the original playlist. OMG, I’m in, here we go! I actually got goosebumps when I was told all this! And I still don’t know everything as 99X is continuously evolving.

"Well there it is, a second chance to 'live' your Gen X lifestyle and most importantly, bring this absolutely sa’weet station back to the listeners & the radio industry. I’m the luckiest guy to be a part of this iconic station again with a group of people that believe in such a fantastic brand! The Original 99X! And BRIAN PHILIPS the original blueprint guru of 99X from the 90s, thank you for all the stories from back then & guidance now. Fun stuff!"

Check out BC's VO work at www.bcvoiceover.com.

