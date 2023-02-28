New Bill

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the HOUSE that would allow music creators -- artists, songwriters, producers, and technical workers -- to deduct 100% of their recording production expenses, up to $150,000, on their federal tax filings in the same year they are incurred. The "Help Independent Tracks Succeed Act" (HITS), which would give music creators the same tax deduction treatment already afforded to film, theater, and television creators, is being sponsored in the HOUSE by Reps. LINDA SÁNCHEZ (D-CA) and RON ESTES (R-KS) and will be introduced in the SENATE soon by Sens. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA) and MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN).

The bill is being supported by several organizations, including the RECORDING ACADEMY, A2IM, the MUSIC ARTIST COALITION, the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, the RIAA, the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION (NMPA), SOUNDEXCHANGE, GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, SESAC, the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION, the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT TALENT ORGANIZATION, the FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION, the DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION, the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI), the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION, ASCAP, BMI, the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, the CHRISTIAN MUSIC TRADE ASSOCIATION, the SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA, SAG-AFTRA, the SONGWRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, the CHURCH MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, and the SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS & LYRICISTS.

“Music is a fundamental part of our lives, shaping our memories and seeing us through both good times and bad. Yet the reality is that many small creators are struggling to make ends meet, especially after the pandemic,” said SANCHEZ. “That’s why I’m proud to re-introduce the HITS Act today. This bill will make it easier for independent creators to keep doing what they love most, without having to worry about putting food on the table.”

"Regardless of background, language or experiences, music moves our spirits and connects us to one another," said ESTES. "While talented writers, musicians and producers are creating the sounds that bring joy, reflection and growth, they should be able to deduct their expenses in the year they are incurred. The bipartisan HITS Act is sound, common-sense legislation that supports our creative communities throughout the UNITED STATES and encourages music makers of all sizes and notoriety."

“Music has inspired, comforted and entertained us,” said FEINSTEIN. “While music helped so many get through the pandemic, creators struggled to make ends meet when they were unable to play live shows, and many continue to feel that financial pain. Our bill would provide relief by allowing independent musicians, technicians and producers to deduct a portion of their production expenses in the same year they occur, giving them the same treatment as film, television and theater productions have long had.”

“The music from Nashville strikes a chord with folks across the nation,” said BLACKBURN. “However, the unique burdens faced by the arts community forced many to stop writing, performing, and producing altogether. The HITS Act will provide targeted tax deductions to support our musicians and allow them to get back to work.”

“Earlier this month at the GRAMMY AWARDS we celebrated the power of music on Music’s Biggest Night, but we know it’s important to build a music ecosystem year-round that supports all creators. The Help Independent Tracks Succeed Act will aid independent artists, songwriters, and producers in creating new music that we can celebrate and enjoy,” said RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. “We are grateful to Reps. SÁNCHEZ and ESTES, and Senators FEINSTEIN and BLACKBURN, for reintroducing the HITS Act and we are optimistic this legislation will finally become law in this CONGRESS.”

"The reintroduction of the HITS Act in 2023 is a much-needed step toward tax savings for recording artists, their label partners, and songwriters that will enable them to reinvest in new projects,” said A2IM Pres. Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS. “HITS will create jobs and increase the recorded output of American music creators. The exact same tax relief has long been available to other creative sectors, so we are thankful to our congressional champions who are steadfast in supporting the independent recorded music culture.”

