COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has announced performers for this year's WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Luncheon. The lineup includes headliner CODY JOHNSON, as well as IAN MUNSICK and CHASE MATTHEW, with a few special guests. The luncheon will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 13th, at noon in OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL’s BROADWAY BALLROOM, It's one of three label luncheons held during the three-day event.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS said, “This year’s show will look and feel completely different – offering big performances from CODY JOHNSON, IAN MUNSICK and CHASE MATTHEW. These artists are selling out venues across the country, and we’re bringing them live to you!”

CRS 2023 dates are set for MARCH 13th-15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Click here for registration and information.

