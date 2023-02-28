Realignment

CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY noncommercial Variety WCMU/MT. PLEASANT, MI, along with its seven-station network across central MICHIGAN, is moving most of its Classical programming from the main signal to HD2 as "WCMU CLASSICAL," starting TODAY (3/1). The station formerly aired a hybrid of News-Talk and music on its main channel and News-Talk on its HD2 channel.

The move will not remove all music programming from WCMU's main signal, with weekend morning ("ECHOES") and evening ("THE JUKE JOINT WITH ROBERT BARCLAY," "DESTINATION OUT WITH MIKE JOHNSTON," "HOMESPUN WITH TOM BALL","FOLK ALLEY," "THE INTERNATIONAL AMERICANA MUSIC SHOW," and "AMERICAN ROUTES") music programming continuing, although Jazz programming ("NIGHTSIDE JAZZ AND BLUES" and "THE BEAT") is being discontinued. WCMU CLASSICAL will be airing programming from the syndicated CLASSICAL 24 network. "MOSAIC" host DAVID NICHOLAS is moving into roles as a reporter and the local host for "THE WORLD" and "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," with News Dir. AMY ROBINSON relinquishing "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local hosting chores and former "AFTERNOON CLASSICAL" host JUDY WAGLEY taking over as local host 9a-3p (ET).

Also coming off the schedule in the shuffle are "AFROPOP WORLDWIDE," "CENTRAL STAGE," "MOSAIC," "ON THE MEDIA," "THE PUTUMAYO WORLD MUSIC HOUR," "RADIOLAB," "SCIENCE FRIDAY," "THISTLE & SHAMROCK," and "WORLD CAFÉ."

