Charese Fruge, Allison Kay

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with ALLISON KAY, who handles nights for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/POUGHKEEPSIE's Alternative WRRV (92.7/96.9), as well as middays for sister AC WKXP (94.3 LITE FM).

Discussing her passion for her listeners, KAY said, “I love the opportunity to connect with listeners on social media and over the airways. I'm in a position where I can be my authentic self and more, which truly allows me to shine and be relatable to those who listen.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about ALLISON KAY. Read her story here.

