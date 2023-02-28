Broadcasters General Store: Marketing Benztown's New Contemporary Christian Library

BENZTOWN has signed an agreement with BROADCASTERS GENERAL STORY to market its new audio imaging library for the Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) format to radio stations across the U.S.

The audio production library, which BENZTOWN launched last month, was created by radio imaging and production specialists exclusively for Contemporary Christian radio stations. Housed on BENZTOWN’s platform, the BENZTOWN COMTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN LIBRARY directly addresses the specific artists, community and lifestyle of the CCM format.

To listen to a demo of the format, go here.

BROADCASTERS GENERAL STORE will demonstrate the library to radio stations upon request and as part of their ongoing road show across the U.S.

BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Ops MASA PATTERSON commented, "We are thrilled to team up with such a class organization as BGS. DAVE and SHANE have a fantastic team with relationships unmatched in our industry. The response to the BENZTOWN CCM library has been incredible since it launched, and they are the perfect partner to put even more wind in its sails."

BROADCASTERSGENERAL STORE Sales Manager SHANE FINCH commented, "For far too long, Christian programmers were forced to scrounge production and imaging libraries designed for other formats just to sound comparable. Leave it to BENZTOWN to create something that takes them to a whole new level with branding sure to sizzle. BROADCASTERS GENERAL STORE is so excited to share this news with our current and future clientele."

