Festival Set

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL 2023 has unveiled its lineup for the APRIL 1-2 event in RALEIGH, NC. Host J. COLE along with DRAKE will headline APRIL 2 with BURNA BOY, GLORILLA, SUMMER WALKER and more. The first night of DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL will feature USHER, LIL DURK, SEAN PAUL, ARI LENNOX, CITY GIRLS and more.

