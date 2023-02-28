State Leadership Conference Underway In D.C.

More than 560 local radio and television broadcasters from across the nation gathered yesterday in WASHINGTON, D.C. for the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' annual STATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE, held at WASHINGTON NATIONALS PARK.

The conference, MC'ed by BOB CARPENTER, TV play-by-play announcer for the WASHINGTON NATIONALS, kicked off with welcome remarks by NAB Joint Board Chair and SALEM MEDIA GROUP CEO DAVE SANTRELLA.

NAB President/CEO CURTIS LeGEYT delivered remarks about the power of local broadcasters to affect changes on legislative and regulatory issues through grassroots advocacy, including efforts by record labels to impose new performance fees on radio stations and radio’s role in the connected car.

TEXAS Senator TED CRUZ, ranking member of the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE, also spoke with LeGEYT during a fireside chat to address the importance of local broadcasting in providing fact-based journalism in communities across the country.

FLORIDA congresswoman KATHY CASTOR thanked attendees for providing local, trusted voices on the radio and TV to the people of their communities, speaking about her role as lead cosponsor of the LOCAL RADIO FREEDOM ACT, a congressional resolution opposing a performance fee on broadcast radio stations.

FCC Commissioner NATHAN SIMINGTON then sat down for a question-and-answer session with RICK KAPLAN, NAB chief legal officer and EVP, Legal and Regulatory Affairs.

Other highlights included: a panel discussion on the future of broadcasting in the connected car; recognition of MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION President/CEO MARK GORDON and SOUTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION President MARGARET WALLADE on their upcoming retirements; and a reception attended by several members of CONGRESS.

SLC attendees will travel to CAPITOL HILL today to meet with members of CONGRESS to discuss broadcasters’ policy agenda for the 118th CONGRESS. Issues include the threat of big tech platforms to broadcasters’ local journalism, the ongoing transition to the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard nationwide, the potential impact of new performance fees on local radio stations for the free promotional airplay of music, broadcasters’ efforts to ensure more diversity in their workforce and ownership and safeguarding the free flow of information to the press.

