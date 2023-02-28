Travis Barker (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS BARKER has undergone surgery for his finger before BLINK-182 embark starting this month. BARKER went on INSTAGRAM to share details and share a video of his injured finger, which appears bent and broken.

The BLINK-182 drummer has suffered two injuries to his finger, the second just a few weeks after the first.

As part of the upcoming world tour, the band will be performing shows in MEXICO, ARGENTINA, CHILE, COLUMBIA, BRAZIL, CANADA, the U.S., the U.K. and more.



In addition to their tour, BLINK-182 have also been working on a new album.

