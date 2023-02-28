Stacey Pack

AMBROSIA's DAVID PACK announced the passing of his wife STACEY PACK after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer at 50.

She is survived by her husband DAVID and son JACKSON.

Announcements will be coming for memorial concerts in her honor. The family requests prayers in the days ahead as they bear the weight of their loss.

Said DAVID, "My wife, best friend, muse and mother of our son Jackson has died after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Only 50, she was more than extraordinary...and without her, I feel as if my life preserver has been taken away as I drift out into the open sea. In my eyes, she was the most beautiful woman God ever created. She had no idea just how beautiful she was because of her humble and sweet spirit. Dancing with angels, free from this broken world, we have committed her soul to our Heavenly Father, surrounded by friends, family and prayers from Pastor RICK WARREN and KEN FOREMAN."

In lieu of flowers, he family is requesting donations be made to STACEY PACK BEST LIFE CANCER FOUNDATION, which she co-founded in 2019 to support fellow pro recording artists and musicians battling cancer. The foundation donates 100% of their proceeds, and is the only organization in the world of its kind. MICHAEL and AMY McDONALD and other friends were instrumental in establishing the foundation.

