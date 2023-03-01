Williams

BLACK AMBITION, the non-profit initiative founded by PHARRELL WILLIAMS and backed by ADIDAS, LENNAR FOUNDATION, the CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE, VISA FOUNDATION, HEINEKEN, CHANEL and others, targets empowering Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs through its up to $3 million BLACK AMBITION PRIZE awards. The BLACK AMBITION PRIZE competition provides mentorship, resources and connections.

The application period is open now through MAY 8 at BlackAmbitionPrize.com.

Founder PHARRELL WILLIAMS commented, "We've accomplished so much in such a short time, and it's been amazing to see our impact so far. Every year just gets better. It's not just about creating space for our Black, Hispanic and HBCU entrepreneurs, it's about equity, it's about giving them the tools, resources and hands-on mentorship to excel uninterrupted. I am constantly blown away by the ideas and businesses that our applicants have developed and created."

BLACK AMBITION CEO FELECIA HATCHER added, "As we approach year three of the BLACK AMBITION PRIZE, we continue to build on our legacy of supporting and empowering Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs to achieve unparalleled success, this year presents even greater urgency with reports showing a drastic decline in funding for diverse founders in the venture space. The work that we're doing is more important than ever. This year's PRIZE is designed to provide a plethora of resources and opportunities to Black, Hispanic, and HBCU founders, allowing them to transform their innovative ideas into successful and impactful businesses."

To learn more about BLACK AMBITION, competition eligibility, and how to apply, go to www.blackambitionprize.com. Learn more about the HBCU Pre-Accelerator Program at https://www.blackambitionprize.com/startup-accelerator-landing-page/.

