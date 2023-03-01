'Classroom Giveback' Milestone

YEA NETWORKS syndicated KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW honored its 200th teacher and awarded a total of $100,000 to fund classroom projects.

Over the past 9 years, teachers from all KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW affiliate markets have been invited to apply for the "Classroom Giveback" and tell the show what special project they would fund with an extra $500. This week, the show called MS. ROBERTS at NEOSHO MIDDLE SCHOOL in MISSOURI with the news that she's the 200th teacher/winner. MS. ROBERTS will use the "Classroom Giveback" funds for podcasting equipment for her 6th Grade Language Arts class.

ROBERTS had given her students the option of writing papers or doing podcasts and 46 of 51 students chose to do a podcast which they'll do with the help of the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW.

KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW co-host KELLIE RASBERRY commented, "When I was growing up, I had dreams of becoming a teacher. Even though I took an entirely different career path, I admire those who choose to teach. They know they’re taking on a job that may reward them in many ways, but financially isn’t one of them! There’s no debating that our teachers are woefully underpaid. Many aren’t provided with the most basic classroom necessities, much less money for any extra projects. One of the reasons I love being part of the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW is because of the respect our show has for teachers. It’s an honor to give back to those in our affiliate markets, and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon!"

« see more Net News