Tapper

PIVOT MUSIC GROUP founder and former artist manager SHARON TAPPER has been named Exec. Director of the MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM-US trade organization for artist managers and self-managed artists.

"I'm honored to be given the opportunity to take on this leadership role at the MMF-US," said TAPPER. "I'm excited to grow and evolve the organization on every level from expanding our existing programming while staying true and committed to our foundational pillars of community, education, and advocacy. Providing resources to artist managers and self-managed artists of all levels will remain central to our mission to level the playing field for everyone regardless of their gender, genre, or background. While continuing to provide our paid members with a wide array of discounts for services and conferences (both within the U.S. and internationally) to help them to grow and flourish on every level. We remain committed to being a conduit to inform, highlight and elevate advocacy issues that affect our community and music creators at large. The MMF-US is going through a period of rapid growth and expansion and I look forward to establishing regional chapters nationwide."

