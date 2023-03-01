iHeart Special

iHEARTMEDIA will stream its third annual “iHEARTRADIO SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN WHO MAKE MUSIC AND CULTURE” special celebrating INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY on MARCH 8th at 8p (ET) on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK. The one-hour special, produced with SEEHER and available on-demand through MARCH 14th, will feature interviews with GLORIA ESTEFAN and her daughter EMILY, LAINEY WILSON, LATTO, and others.

The company is also airing promos for INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY on 660 stations starting TODAY (3/1), and will air an hour of music from female artists on MARCH 8th from 5-6p local times.

“At iHEARTMEDIA we are passionate about having women in the industry represented and heard,” said EVP/CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “This is why we are thrilled to partner with SEEHER for the third year in a row on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY to produce a special that not only shares the incredible, eye opening stories of leading women in the music industry, but will also inspire other women to take that leap and pursue a career they are passionate about."

“Music has the power to influence, connect, and inspire in a way that few things can. We are honored and excited to join iHEARTMEDIA again to amplify the voices of women in music because our work is not done yet,” said SEEHER Pres. CHRISTINE GUILFOYLE. “A recent report showed that, of popular music, less than 23% of artists, 14% of songwriters, and 4% of producers were women. We are working to increase the percentages of women in front of and behind the mic, because we all benefit from inclusive representation and authentic storytelling.”

« see more Net News