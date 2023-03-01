Podcast P

The LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS' PAUL GEORGE will host a weekly podcast for WAVE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT. "PODCAST P WITH PAUL GEORGE," co-hosted by his friends JACKIE LONG and DALLAS RUTHERFORD, will debut MARCH 6th as the CLIPPERS head for the NBA playoffs.

"I'm excited to launch ‘PODCAST P’ with WAVE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT where I’ll give fans an unfiltered look at life on and off the court," said GEORGE. "I can't wait to get started with my boys, JACKIE and DALLAS, as we invite fans into our inner circle to talk hoops, family, life, and more."

“As an 8-time All-Star, PAUL enters the podcast space as the most high-profile player ever to host a weekly show during the peak of an NBA season,” said WAVE VP/Development E.J. WRIGHT. “Combining his expert insights and authentic personality with WSE’s mission to serve the next generation of sports fans, we’re excited to launch a show that grants never-seen-before access to a superstar’s life while challenging for an NBA title.”

