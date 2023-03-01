Alese

NASHVILLE-based GRAYSCALE MARKETING Sr. Project Management and Operations Coordinator MATT ALESE passed away on FEBRUARY 16th at 29.

Originally from WEST ISLIP, NY, ALESE, who also served as a board member for NASHVILLE-based industry organization SOLID, started his career at GRAYSCALE in 2016 as an unpaid intern.

GRAYSCALE CEO TIM GRAY said of ALESE, “I saw a drive and hunger in him even early on. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t or couldn’t challenge himself to do, and you had to love that about him. MATT was an incredible colleague and friend, honest, consistently improving in his work, a committed Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, and avid hockey player. He was a responsible person, a go-getter, enthusiastic, dedicated, and had a sense of humor. The passion that he brought to his job, our team, and this industry each and every day is something myself and others will never forget.”

ALESE's family has set up a memorial page; to see it or contribute memories or photos, click here.

