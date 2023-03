Scott (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT is suspected in a NEW YORK nightclub assault early WEDNESDAY (3/1) that police are investigating, reports TMZ.

A sound engineer was allegedly punched at NEW YORK's NEBULA nightclub by SCOTT, who allegedly went on to cause an estimated $12,000 in damage to audio/video equipment at the club.

