RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Alternative WNWV (107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND midday host BRADY MARKS has been upped to APD. MARKS first joined the station in 2021 as a member of the Promotions Street Team and worked her way up from weekends to middays.

PD ALYSSA URSETTI said, "BRADY has gone above and beyond for 107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND and I cannot wait to see her continue to grow in this new position."

