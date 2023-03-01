-
Brady Marks Earns APD Stripes At WNWV/Cleveland
by Shawn Alexander
RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Alternative WNWV (107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND midday host BRADY MARKS has been upped to APD. MARKS first joined the station in 2021 as a member of the Promotions Street Team and worked her way up from weekends to middays.
PD ALYSSA URSETTI said, "BRADY has gone above and beyond for 107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND and I cannot wait to see her continue to grow in this new position."