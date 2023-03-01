Singing Contest

SARA BAREILLES and KELLY ROWLAND will serve as judges for AUDIBLE and AT WILL's podcast singing competition "BREAKTHROUGH." BAREILLES and ROWLAND will coach five performers through a season of musical challenges chronicled on the nine-episode podcast, with DAVEED DIGGS hosting. The show premieres on JUNE 1st.

“I am so thrilled to be joining this group of wildly talented people for BREAKTHROUGH!” said BAREILLES. “I love that the creative team are on the same journey as our audience - getting to know these artists without seeing them -- developing a sense of their artistry through only their music and storytelling. These five incredible souls showed up to each challenge with courage and vulnerability that invited us all into a remarkably intimate space, and I learned so much from them. No matter where you are in your career it is always inspiring to witness someone reach for the deepest parts of themselves and be willing to share that tender space.”

“I am so happy to be a part of this series that highlights and gives a voice to emerging artists,” said ROWLAND. “AUDIBLE is an ideal space for this and BREAKTHROUGH is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians. I’m rooting for them all!”

“With our long-standing, highly popular WORDS + MUSIC series and our newer ORIGINS series, AUDIBLE has created a unique auditory experience for our listeners. Breakthrough pushes the boundaries of audio even further and invites music lovers to participate in the first of its kind, audio-only singing competition,” said Head of AUDIBLE STUDIOS ZOLA MASHARIKI. “We are excited to have the immensely talented KELLY ROWLAND, SARA BAREILLES, and DAVEED DIGGS guide the contestants as they hone their musical abilities and learn from some of the top artists in the music business.”

“SARA, KELLY, and DAVEED bring such unique industry experience and incredible insight to this brand-new format in the podcast space,” said AT WILL CEO WILL MALNATI. “We are thrilled that, along with the fearless and forward-thinking team at AUDIBLE, and these incredible mentors and host, we are able to give listeners a chance to experience artists’ growth in a medium that strips away the bright lights and big stage, and allows us to focus on their raw, natural talent.”

