Justin Bieber (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

JUSTIN BIEBER has apparently pulled the plug on the remaining shows of his JUSTICE WORLD TOUR.

All shows are showing as canceled on TICKETMASTER's website; no reason has been announced for the cancellations, although the tour has been plagued by stops and starts due to the pandemic, BIEBER's own bout with COVID, and physical and mental health issues brought on by RAMSAY-HUNT SYNDROME.

« see more Net News