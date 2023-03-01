Weaver

This week in SAM WEAVER's "Coaches Corner" column, he gives his thoughts on AI, repurposed voice tracking, air personalities, and the human connection.

"The whole discussion of AI (artificial intelligence) has many in a panic. Boys and girls, just because a restaurant puts cheesecake on the menu, it doesn’t mean everyone’s going to order a piece. It’s just another item added to the list. That’s the same way I see AI."

"While radio apparently is toying with having less human interaction, local TV is still trying to create community."



