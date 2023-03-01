Welsh

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WBKR/OWENSBORO, KY's morning co-host of the last seven years, ANGEL WELSH, is leaving radio to launch a local homeless shelter for women and children, to be called MY SISTER'S KEEPER. The station is seeking a new co-host to pair with CHAD BENEFIELD.

In a blog post on the station's website, she wrote, "The mission is calling me away sooner than I expected. The homeless population is growing and my heart is in service. People sometimes search for their purpose for years. I have always known mine was helping others, I just didn't know exactly how. God has been preparing me for this moment for years, and as much as it breaks my heart to step away, it is what is needed so I can pour into what's next."

She added, "I could literally go on and on forever about my time here at WBKR. It is something that I will be forever grateful for. It taught me so much about myself. I learned I could do far more than I ever expected out of myself. I learned to love a whole bunch of people I have never met in real life and call them family. I learned getting up at the butt crack of dawn isn't the worst thing in the world. I learned how amazing our community is not just in OWENSBORO but the TRI-STATE. You people are giving and loving and caring and absolutely incredible."

