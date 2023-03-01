Now At iHeart

WONDER MEDIA NETWORK’s daily short-form “WOMANICA” podcast is joining iHEARTPODCASTS, starting TODAY (3/1).

“For almost four years now, we have published an episode every single weekday about a woman from history we might not know about, but should. These stories are unbelievable, far-reaching, inspiring, terrifying, and never-ending,” said WONDER MEDIA NETWORK CRO SHIRA ATKINS. “After amassing millions of listeners and many accolades, it’s a thrill to be able to take what was once an indie show with bold reach and even bolder aspirations, and turn it into a cornerstone of women-focused programming with iHEARTPODCASTS.”

“We’ve been such big fans of WONDER MEDIA NETWORK and the incredible podcasts they’ve produced over the past few years and we’re incredibly excited for this partnership,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “WOMANICA has already built a big and passionate audience and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce these amazing stories to millions of new listeners across our network.”

« see more Net News