Niners Affiliate In Sacto

BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SACTOWN SPORTS 1140AM)/SACRAMENTO will be the CALIFORNIA capital’s radio affiliate for SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS football starting next season under a new multi-year affiliation deal.

“We are always happy to welcome SACRAMENTO-based fans who travel to LEVI’S STADIUM for home games, but for those who can’t normally make the trip, we are excited to bring gamedays to them with new radio broadcasts on SACTOWN SPORTS,” said NINERS Pres. AL GUIDO. “As experts in quality, entertaining and informative sports coverage, SACTOWN SPORTS and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL will be the perfect partners to help us connect with existing and new 49ERS fans in the area.”

“SACTOWN SPORTS constantly strives to be one of the best in local NORTHERN CALIFORNIA sports coverage, highlighted by their recent dedication to even more local programming,” said NINERS Dir./Broadcast Partnerships BOB SARGENT. “Our organizations share a commitment to the great sports fans in SACRAMENTO, making us excited to work together for several seasons to come.”

“SACTOWN SPORTS is now the home for the SACRAMENTO KINGS, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, and live and local sports programming from 6am to 6pm each weekday,” said BONNEVILLE/SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE COTTINGIM. “Our commitment to sports in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA has never been bigger and we are thrilled to be partners with one of the NFL’s premiere franchises to continue the growth of SACTOWN SPORTS.”

« see more Net News